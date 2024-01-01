A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.
gowitness - a golang, web screenshot utility using Chrome Headless Gowitness is a command-line tool that uses Chrome Headless to take screenshots of web pages.
A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.
An HTTP proxy, monitor, and reverse proxy tool for viewing HTTP and SSL/HTTPS traffic.