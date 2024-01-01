ALTERNATIVES

FaPro Free 0 ( 0 ) A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols. Network Security Free network-securityprotocol-analysis

ettercap 0 ( 0 ) A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection. Network Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free command-line-tooldnssqlfile-analysisnetwork-securitypcap