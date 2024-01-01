Honggfuzz 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options. See the Usage document for a primer on Honggfuzz use. Latest stable version: 2.6 Changelog Installation: sudo apt-get install binutils-dev libunwind-dev libblocksruntime-dev clang make Features: - It's multi-process and multi-threaded: there's no need to run multiple copies of your fuzzer, as honggfuzz can unlock potential of all your available CPU cores with a single running instance. - The file corpus is automatically shared and improved between all fuzzed processes. - It's blazingly fast when the persistent fuzzing mode is used. A simple/empty LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput function can be tested with up to 1mo iterations per second on a relatively modern CPU (e.g. i7-6700K). - Has a solid track record of uncovered security bugs: the only (to the date) vulnerability in OpenSSL with the critical score mark was discovered by honggfuzz. See the Trophies paragraph for the summary of findings to the date. - Uses low-level interfaces to monitor processes (e.g. ptrace under Linux and NetBSD). As opposed to other fuzzers, it will discover and report hijacked/ignored signals.