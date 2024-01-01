Proxmark 3 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Proxmark III is a device developed by Jonathan Westhues that enables sniffing, reading and cloning of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. The Proxmark III is the defacto RFID research tool, capable of reading, writing, and emulating many RFID tags. It has a strong community support and is essential for serious RFID system research.