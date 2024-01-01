Proxmark 3

A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly.
The Proxmark III is a device developed by Jonathan Westhues that enables sniffing, reading and cloning of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. The Proxmark III is the defacto RFID research tool, capable of reading, writing, and emulating many RFID tags. It has a strong community support and is essential for serious RFID system research.
A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly.
A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.
A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.