Lab of a Penetration Tester: Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory

This lab demonstrates how to escalate privileges in an Active Directory environment by abusing the DNSAdmins privilege. The lab explains how a user who is a member of the DNSAdmins group or has write privileges to a DNS server object can load an arbitrary DLL with SYSTEM privileges on the DNS server. The lab setup includes enumerating users who are part of the DNSAdmins group using PowerView and targeting the buildadmin user in a real-world scenario.