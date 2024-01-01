Preparing for Red Team at PRCCDC 2015

An exploration of a new method to abuse DCOM for remote payload execution and lateral movement.
The author shares their preparation process for participating in the Pacific Rim CCDC, including setting up a Kali VM with various tools, making manual tweaks, loading wordlists, and creating Metasploit resource scripts.
Cyber security platform for automating adversary emulation, red-team assistance, and incident response, built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.
A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.
A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
Collection of penetration testing scripts for AWS with a focus on reconnaissance.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.