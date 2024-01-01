A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments
Ebowla is a cybersecurity tool that allows for the generation of payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell, supporting Reflective DLLs for x32/x64 architectures. However, it is no longer supported and has known issues with golang versions above 1.9.5.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments
A document that helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams.
A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth
Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking