The LaZagne project is an open source application used to retrieve lots of passwords stored on a local computer. Each software stores its passwords using different techniques (plaintext, APIs, custom algorithms, databases, etc.). This tool has been developed for the purpose of finding these passwords for the most commonly-used software. This project has been added to pupy as a post-exploitation module. Python code will be interpreted in memory without touching the disk and it works on Windows and Linux host. Standalones are now available here: https://github.com/AlessandroZ/LaZagne/releases/ Installation: pip install -r requirements.txt Usage: - Launch all modules: laZagne.exe all - Launch only a specific module: laZagne.exe browsers - Launch only a specific software script: laZagne.exe browsers -firefox - Write all passwords found into a file (-oN for Normal txt, -oJ for Json, -oA for All). Note: If you have problems to parse JSON results written as multi-line strings, check this. - Get help: laZagne.exe -h - Change verbosity mode (2 different levels): laZag