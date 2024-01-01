Abusing DCOM For Yet Another Lateral Movement Technique

Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.
This post discusses an alternate DCOM lateral movement discovery and payload execution method by locating DCOM registry key/values that point to the path of a non-existing binary on the 'remote' machine, providing an example method that may work if mobsync.exe is not in the default location on Windows 2008 R2 and Windows 2012 R2 systems.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.
A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.