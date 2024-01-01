Abusing DCOM For Yet Another Lateral Movement Technique 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This post discusses an alternate DCOM lateral movement discovery and payload execution method by locating DCOM registry key/values that point to the path of a non-existing binary on the 'remote' machine, providing an example method that may work if mobsync.exe is not in the default location on Windows 2008 R2 and Windows 2012 R2 systems.