A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads. This is a unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads, which merges these repositories: * C Windows Meterpreter * Java and Android Meterpreter * Payloads An alternate cross-platform C Meterpreter, called Mettle, is developed at https://github.com/rapid7/mettle See the individual directories for meterpreter-specific README, build instructions and license details: * C Windows/Linux Meterpreters * Java/Android Meterpreters * Payloads For Python and PHP Meterpreter, you can test changes to these files by symlinking the associated files to ~/.msf4/payloads/meterpreter. As an example, here is how this might look like for a Python Meterpreter: ``` mkdir ~/.msf4/payloads # If this doesn't exist already cd ~/git/metasploit-payloads ln -s /home/gwillcox/git/metasploit-payloads/python/meterpreter/ext_server_stdapi.py /home/gwillcox/.msf4/payloads/meterpreter/ext_server_stdapi.py file ~/.msf4/payloads/meterpreter/ext_server_stdapi.py /home/gwillcox/.msf4/payloads/meterpreter/ext_server_stdapi.py: symbolic link to /home/gwillcox/git/metasploit-payloads/python/meterpreter/ext_server_stdapi.py If things went right, you should now be able to run the meterpreter payload. ```