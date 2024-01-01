A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions
SharpShares is a tool designed to enumerate all network shares within the current domain and can also resolve names to IP addresses, aiding in network mapping and security assessments.
Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.