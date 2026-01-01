CovertSwarm Constant Cyber Attack Subscription Logo

CovertSwarm Constant Cyber Attack Subscription provides continuous offensive security testing through a subscription model. The service delivers ongoing red team attacks across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces rather than traditional point-in-time penetration testing. The service employs ethical hackers who conduct relentless security assessments to identify vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them. Testing includes technical system attacks, social engineering campaigns targeting employees, and physical security assessments. Organizations access findings and control attack parameters through the CovertSwarm Portal, which provides real-time insights and attack coordination. The subscription includes monthly ethical hacker time allocation and dedicated account management from senior security professionals. CovertSwarm holds CREST accreditation for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response (STAR), STAR-FS, and CBEST assessments, meeting regulatory requirements for financial and regulated industries. The service can conduct CBEST Threat-Led Penetration Testing (TLPT) assessments using intelligence-led approaches to emulate advanced persistent threat actors. The subscription model replaces annual or periodic security testing cycles with continuous assessment, enabling organizations to identify and remediate vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis. Testing respects defined boundaries while simulating realistic attacker behaviors that may not follow traditional testing constraints.

