A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking. TODO: write documentation
A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.
Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.
A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.