ALTERNATIVES

racepwn 0 ( 0 ) A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software Offensive Security Free blue-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-frameworkred-team

SprayingToolkit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools. Offensive Security Free reconnaissancepassword-crackingpassword-spraying

Wfuzz 0 ( 0 ) Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations. Offensive Security Free appsecweb-securityweb-application-securityinjectionbruteforce