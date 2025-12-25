Bitdefender Red Teaming Description

Bitdefender Red Teaming is an offensive security service that emulates credible adversarial threats to test organizational defenses across people, processes, and technology. The service simulates goal-oriented attacks that mirror real business risks, such as compromising critical assets, pivoting from initial access to impact, and validating detection and response capabilities. Engagements are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques, and procedures, covering the full attack lifecycle including Initial Access, Execution, Persistence, Privilege Escalation, Defense Evasion, Credential Access, Discovery, Lateral Movement, Collection, Command & Control, Exfiltration, and Impact. The service offers multiple engagement models including black-box red team simulations, scenario-based assessments, and purple team exercises that combine covert operations with collaborative blue team sessions. The service tests network segmentation, social engineering effectiveness, endpoint and EDR evasion, Active Directory and cloud abuse paths, privilege escalation vectors, and common misconfigurations. Organizations can choose between covert operations to measure true detection capabilities or collaborative approaches to accelerate learning and close security gaps. Deliverables include executive and technical reporting with phase-by-phase observations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, business-impact narratives, and actionable recommendations across prevention, detection, and response. The service is delivered by CREST-accredited consultants with offensive security certifications including OSCP, OSEP, OSED, OSCE3, and CRTO.