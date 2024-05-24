Nightwing DejaVM Logo

Nightwing DejaVM

by Nightwing

Whole-system emulation environment for software dev, debugging, testing & security

Security Operations Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
EmulationReverse EngineeringVulnerability ResearchBinary Analysis+2
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Nightwing DejaVM Description

DejaVM is a whole-system emulation environment designed for software development, debugging, testing, and security analysis. The tool supports Windows and Linux operating systems, as well as custom and embedded systems. DejaVM is part of Nightwing's cyber operations portfolio, which focuses on computer network operations and exploitation. The company's capabilities include reverse engineering, vulnerability research, system emulation and debugging, and tool management. The emulation environment enables low-risk, high-return mechanisms to facilitate analysis and testing that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to perform. This approach is accelerated through co-pilot tools that assist analysts in their work. DejaVM is offered alongside other Nightwing cyber operations tools, including LabelMaker, which uses AI models for reverse engineering and vulnerability research. The company has developed more than 150 unique innovations and has discovered over 1,000 new vulnerabilities through its research efforts. The tool is designed to support security research, operational mission support, cyber resiliency solutions, and software engineering requirements. It provides capabilities for static and dynamic analysis, system emulation, and large-scale testing environments.

Nightwing DejaVM FAQ

Common questions about Nightwing DejaVM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nightwing DejaVM is Whole-system emulation environment for software dev, debugging, testing & security developed by Nightwing. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Emulation, Reverse Engineering, Vulnerability Research.

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