C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.
When playing CTF pwn challenges, the OneGadget tool helps find RCE (remote code execution) gadgets that lead to calling execve('/bin/sh', NULL, NULL). It uses symbolic execution to find the constraints of gadgets to be successful. Installation is available on RubyGems.org, and it supports architectures like i386, amd64, and aarch64. The tool can be used via the command line interface with options to specify the build ID, force file search, output level, and order gadgets by their distance to specific functions or files.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.
Collection of penetration testing scripts for AWS with a focus on reconnaissance.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Tool for attacking Active Directory environments through SQL Server access.