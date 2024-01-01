OneGadget 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

When playing CTF pwn challenges, the OneGadget tool helps find RCE (remote code execution) gadgets that lead to calling execve('/bin/sh', NULL, NULL). It uses symbolic execution to find the constraints of gadgets to be successful. Installation is available on RubyGems.org, and it supports architectures like i386, amd64, and aarch64. The tool can be used via the command line interface with options to specify the build ID, force file search, output level, and order gadgets by their distance to specific functions or files.