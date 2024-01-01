VHostScan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A virtual host scanner that can be used with pivot tools, detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages. First presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017 (slidedeck). Key Benefits: - Quickly highlight unique content in catch-all scenarios - Locate the outliers in catch-all scenarios where results have dynamic content on the page (such as the time) - Identify aliases by tweaking the unique depth of matches - Wordlist supports standard words and a variable to input a base hostname (for e.g. dev.%s from the wordlist would be run as dev.BASE_HOST) - Works over HTTP and HTTPS - Ability to set the real port of the webserver to use in headers when pivoting through ssh/nc - Add simple response headers to bypass some WAF products - Identify new targets by using reverse lookups and append to wordlist Product Comparisons: - Install on docker (recommended) - git clone https://github.com/codingo/VHostScan.git - cd VHostScan - docker build -t vhostscan . - Then run application `docker run --rm -it vhostscan -t` - Install Requirements: - Install using: $ python3 setup.py install - Dependencies will then be installed and VHostScan will be added to your path. - If there is an issue regarding running py