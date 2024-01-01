Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework. Katana is a powerful tool for crawling and spidering websites, allowing you to extract data and analyze web applications. Features: * Fast and efficient crawling * Advanced filtering and extraction capabilities * Support for multiple protocols and formats Get started with Katana today and unlock the power of web scraping!
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files.
Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React.
A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions.
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.