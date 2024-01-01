Sticky-Keys-Slayer

Fast web spider written in Go
Establishes a Remote Desktop session (RDP) with the specified hosts and sends key presses to launch the accessibility tools within the Windows Login screen. Analyzes the console and alerts if a command prompt window opens up. Screenshots are saved in a folder ('./rdp-screenshots' by default) and screenshots with a cmd.exe window are saved in a subfolder ('./rdp-screenshots/discovered' by default). Accepts a single host or a list of hosts, delimited by line and works with multiple hosts in parallel. Incorporates code from Zach Grace's sticky_keys_hunter DEFCON24 Presentation Slides.
Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.
DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.