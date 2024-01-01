Sticky-Keys-Slayer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Establishes a Remote Desktop session (RDP) with the specified hosts and sends key presses to launch the accessibility tools within the Windows Login screen. Analyzes the console and alerts if a command prompt window opens up. Screenshots are saved in a folder ('./rdp-screenshots' by default) and screenshots with a cmd.exe window are saved in a subfolder ('./rdp-screenshots/discovered' by default). Accepts a single host or a list of hosts, delimited by line and works with multiple hosts in parallel. Incorporates code from Zach Grace's sticky_keys_hunter DEFCON24 Presentation Slides.