JD-GUI is a standalone graphical utility that displays Java source codes of ".class" files. You can browse the reconstructed source code with the JD-GUI for instant access to methods and fields. How to build JD-GUI ? > git clone https://github.com/java-decompiler/jd-gui.git > cd jd-gui > ./gradlew build generate : "build/libs/jd-gui-x.y.z.jar" "build/libs/jd-gui-x.y.z-min.jar" "build/distributions/jd-gui-windows-x.y.z.zip" "build/distributions/jd-gui-osx-x.y.z.tar" "build/distributions/jd-gui-x.y.z.deb" "build/distributions/jd-gui-x.y.z.rpm" How to launch JD-GUI ? Double-click on "jd-gui-x.y.z.jar" Double-click on "jd-gui.exe" application from Windows Double-click on "JD-GUI" application from Mac OSX Execute "java -jar jd-gui-x.y.z.jar" or "java -classpath jd-gui-x.y.z.jar org.jd.gui.App" How to use JD-GUI ? Open a file with menu "File > Open File..." Open recent files with menu "File > Recent Files" Drag and drop files from your file explorer