PentesterLab PRO Description
PentesterLab PRO is an online training platform focused on web application security and penetration testing skills development. The platform provides access to over 700 exercises designed to teach vulnerability discovery and exploitation techniques. The platform offers a structured curriculum that progresses from basic to advanced vulnerabilities, covering topics including authentication and authorization flaws, code and command execution, directory traversal, file inclusion, LDAP injection, open redirects, SQL injection, SSRF, SSTI, XML vulnerabilities, and XSS. The exercises are organized into badge-based learning paths covering areas such as JWT security, CVE exploitation, scripting, reconnaissance, Android security, PCAP analysis, and AWS challenges. Training content includes video tutorials with multilingual subtitles available in English, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, Turkish, French, Chinese, and Portuguese. The platform emphasizes manual vulnerability discovery and custom script development rather than relying on automated exploitation tools. PentesterLab offers three subscription tiers: Student (3-month access for $34.99), PRO (monthly at $19.99 or annual at $199.99), and Enterprise (per-head licensing). The Enterprise tier includes additional features such as an enterprise dashboard, SAML-based single sign-on, the ability to assign specific badges or exercises to users, and custom badge creation by mixing and matching challenges. All subscription levels include access to the complete exercise library, video content, certificates of completion, and support.
