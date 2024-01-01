Saruman v0.1

A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
Type make to compile launcher (It will also try to compile a parasite.c file which is for you to supply). Make sure your parasite executable is compiled with -fpic -pie. In this version, Saruman doesn't yet support injecting a program that requires command line args because it is early POC. So <parasite_args> will not actually accept args yet. To run with a more stealth technique of loading the executable, use: ./launcher --no-dlopen <parasite_executable>. Currently, this feature has some bugs and won't work with more complex parasites (To be fixed).
Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.
A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.
A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.