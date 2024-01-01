Saruman v0.1 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Type make to compile launcher (It will also try to compile a parasite.c file which is for you to supply). Make sure your parasite executable is compiled with -fpic -pie. In this version, Saruman doesn't yet support injecting a program that requires command line args because it is early POC. So <parasite_args> will not actually accept args yet. To run with a more stealth technique of loading the executable, use: ./launcher --no-dlopen <parasite_executable>. Currently, this feature has some bugs and won't work with more complex parasites (To be fixed).