A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.
A ready to use JSONP endpoints/payloads to help bypass content security policy (CSP) of different websites. JSONBee is a tool designed to help developers and security researchers to test and bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) of different websites. It provides a list of JSONP endpoints and payloads that can be used to bypass CSP restrictions. This tool is useful for security researchers and developers who want to test and bypass CSP restrictions for security testing and research purposes.
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.