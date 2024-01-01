JSONBee 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A ready to use JSONP endpoints/payloads to help bypass content security policy (CSP) of different websites. JSONBee is a tool designed to help developers and security researchers to test and bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) of different websites. It provides a list of JSONP endpoints and payloads that can be used to bypass CSP restrictions. This tool is useful for security researchers and developers who want to test and bypass CSP restrictions for security testing and research purposes.