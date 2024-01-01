GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry.
A malicious DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks on the fly. A public instance is running on rebind.network:53.
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.