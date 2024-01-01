ALTERNATIVES

GasPot 0 ( 0 ) GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry. Honeypots Free honeypotsimulation

Honeypot-FTP 0 ( 0 ) FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates. Honeypots Free honeypotmalwaresslhoneytokenftp

DemonHunter 0 ( 0 ) Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonlow-interaction

Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. Honeypots Free appsechoneypotpythonanalyticsweb-application-security

Helix Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP. Honeypots Free honeypotkubernetestcphttpudp