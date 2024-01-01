Reverse Shell Manager 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A multiple reverse shell sessions/clients manager via terminal. This project has been discontinued, and the next generation (Platypus) is available with more stability and features. Attacker side setup involves cloning the code, installing dependencies, and starting the server. Victim side instructions provided for Linux and Windows systems. Includes a RESTful API for reverse shell as a service.