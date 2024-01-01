Image Steganography Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool that uses Password-Protected-Encryption to secure a file's contents, and then proceeds to embed it inside an image's pixel-data using Least-Significant-Bit encoding. For Linux, MacOS, and Windows systems. - Encoding $ ./steganography encode -i data/orig.png -e data/jekyll_and_hyde.zip -o output.png - Password: 1234 - Image size: 640x426 pixels - Encoding level: Low (Default) - Max embed size: 132.38 KiB - Embed size: 61.77 KiB - Encrypted embed size: 61.78 KiB - Generated CRC32 checksum - Generated encryption key with PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA-256 (20000 rounds) - Encrypted embed with AES-256-CBC - Embedded jekyll_and_hyde.zip into image - Successfully wrote to output.png - Original image: Image with embedded ZIP containing the entire contents of the book 'Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde' - Decoding $ ./steganography decode -i output.png -o 'out - jekyll_and_hyde.zip' - Password: 1234 - Image size: 640x426 pixels - Generated decryption key with PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA-256 (20000 rounds) - Successfully decrypted header - File signatures match - Detected embed jekyll_and_hyde.zip - Encoding level: Low (Default) - Encrypted embed size: 61.78 KiB - Successfully