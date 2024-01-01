Hardware Security Validation Environment

A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
This repository contains tools and documentation for validating hardware configuration of an x86 platform, especially focusing on security requirements. The tools provided can be used to build a bootable USB key with modes for checking platform configuration registers using chipsec tool and inspecting/modifying SecureBoot key list with keytool.efi binary. Detailed documentation on the tested modules and security-related CPU options is available in the provided folders.
A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.