Hardware Security Validation Environment

This repository contains tools and documentation for validating hardware configuration of an x86 platform, especially focusing on security requirements. The tools provided can be used to build a bootable USB key with modes for checking platform configuration registers using chipsec tool and inspecting/modifying SecureBoot key list with keytool.efi binary. Detailed documentation on the tested modules and security-related CPU options is available in the provided folders.