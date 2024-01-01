jwt-cracker

Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
Simple HS256, HS384 & HS512 JWT token brute force cracker. This tool is designed to help security professionals and developers to test the security of their JWT tokens. It supports HS256, HS384 & HS512 algorithms and can be used to crack weakly generated JWT tokens. Please note that this tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to crack JWT tokens without the owner's consent.
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.
Automated Android Malware Analysis tool
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.
A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.