jwt-cracker

Simple HS256, HS384 & HS512 JWT token brute force cracker. This tool is designed to help security professionals and developers to test the security of their JWT tokens. It supports HS256, HS384 & HS512 algorithms and can be used to crack weakly generated JWT tokens. Please note that this tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to crack JWT tokens without the owner's consent.