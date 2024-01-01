Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Insomniac Security's External C2 framework is an alpha release implementation for Cobalt Strike's external C2 spec, providing insight on how to build your own transport and encoder modules to add desired functionality. It enhances the value of Cobalt Strike by expanding data channels for the beacon payload.