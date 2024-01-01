Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike

TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
Insomniac Security's External C2 framework is an alpha release implementation for Cobalt Strike's external C2 spec, providing insight on how to build your own transport and encoder modules to add desired functionality. It enhances the value of Cobalt Strike by expanding data channels for the beacon payload.
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.