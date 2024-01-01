jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
AutoTTP is a tool designed to automate the re-running of complex sequences for regression tests, product evaluations, and generating data for researchers using frameworks like Empire, Metasploit, Cobalt-Strike, etc. It aims to make scripting easier by integrating with IDEs like Visual Studio Code.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.
A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.