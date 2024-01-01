AutoTTP Logo

AutoTTP

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

AutoTTP is a tool designed to automate the re-running of complex sequences for regression tests, product evaluations, and generating data for researchers using frameworks like Empire, Metasploit, Cobalt-Strike, etc. It aims to make scripting easier by integrating with IDEs like Visual Studio Code.

Security Operations
Free
automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting

ALTERNATIVES