AutoTTP is a tool designed to automate the re-running of complex sequences for regression tests, product evaluations, and generating data for researchers using frameworks like Empire, Metasploit, Cobalt-Strike, etc. It aims to make scripting easier by integrating with IDEs like Visual Studio Code.