Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation Description
Offensive IoT Exploitation is a private training course focused on penetration testing and security assessment of IoT devices. The training covers IoT pentesting strategy creation, attack surface exploration, and vulnerability identification in smart devices. The course includes hands-on labs covering firmware analysis, binary emulation, hardware debugging, and exploitation techniques. Topics include SBOM and PCB analysis, firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, cryptographic assessment, JTAG identification and debugging, and runtime protection bypasses. The training addresses wireless protocol security including BLE exploitation, Zigbee packet inspection, and radio communication analysis. It covers device firmware extraction, API and IoT backend exploitation, and cloud-based attacks on IoT devices. Additional topics include ARM and MIPS binary reversing, ROP gadget hunting and chaining, glitch attack iteration, supply chain analysis, and exploitation of AI-enabled IoT devices. The course incorporates LLM and agentic workflow approaches for artifact analysis and vulnerability discovery. The training is delivered as private on-site engagement in 3-day and 5-day editions with hands-on labs using real-world simulated targets. It is taught by Aditya Gupta, the course inventor and founder of Attify.
