Boomerang Decompiler

A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
A simple JWT token brute force cracker
A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.