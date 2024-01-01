Boomerang Decompiler 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a fork of Boomerang, a general, open source (BSD licensed) machine code decompiler. Boomerang currently supports: architectures: x86 (IA-32 only), PPC, ST20 file formats: ELF, PE, DOS MZ, DOS/4GW LE, Mach-O high-level language output: C. Although there are pre-compiled packages available for release versions (master branch), it is currently recommended to build the development version (develop branch) of the decompiler from source. Building: Build status Test Coverage develop master Building prerequisites: - A 64 bit operating system (32 bit might or might not work, but it is not supported.) - A C++17 compiler (GCC 7+, Clang 6+, MSVC 2017+ are known to work) - CMake 3.13+ - Qt5 (Qt 5.12+ is known to work, earlier versions should also work) - Capstone 4.0.1+ - GNU bison 3.3+ - GNU flex 2.6+ - CCache 3.2+ (optional, for recompilation speed) - Doxygen 1.8+ (optional, for documentation) - Python 3 (optional, for regression tests) Building on Linux: On a Linux system you can build and install Boomerang with the usual cmake-make-make-install procedure. On a Debian-compatible system (e.g. Ubuntu) these commands will clone, build and install Boomerang: sudo apt-get install git build-e