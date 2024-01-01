Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.
Rip web accessible (distributed) version control systems: SVN, GIT, Mercurial/hg, bzr, ... It can rip repositories even when directory browsing is turned off. Make sure to position yourself in an empty directory where you want repositories to be downloaded/cloned. Requirements: - Perl - Perl modules: required: LWP, IO::Socket::SSL - For newer SVN: DBD::SQlite and DBI - For faster GIT: Parallel::ForkManager, Redis and Algorithm::Combinatorics - (D)VCS client of what you want to rip (cvs, svn, git, hg, bzr, ...) Requirements on Debian/Ubuntu: You can easily install perl requirements: - sudo apt-get install perl libio-socket-ssl-perl libdbd-sqlite3-perl libclass-dbi-perl libio-all-lwp-perl Optional requirements (faster git rip): - sudo apt-get install libparallel-forkmanager-perl libredis-perl libalgorithm-combinatorics-perl And if you need all clients supported: - sudo apt-get install cvs subversion git bzr mercurial Docker: In case you just want the docker version, it is available at: https://github.com/kost/docker-webscan/tree/master/alpine-dvcs-ripper Just say something like: docker run --rm -it -v /path/to/host/work:/work:rw k0st/alpine-dripper rip-git.pl -v -u http://www.example.org/.git
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.
A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.