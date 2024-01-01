A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts
Ruler is a tool that allows remote interaction with Exchange servers through MAPI/HTTP or RPC/HTTP protocols, aiming to exploit client-side Outlook features to gain remote shell access. It can enumerate valid users, create malicious mail rules, dump the Global Address List, execute VBScript through forms, and interact with the Outlook Home Page. Ruler uses Autodiscover service to discover relevant information and is available for Linux, OSX, and Windows.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.
Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.