Ruler is a tool that allows remote interaction with Exchange servers through MAPI/HTTP or RPC/HTTP protocols, aiming to exploit client-side Outlook features to gain remote shell access. It can enumerate valid users, create malicious mail rules, dump the Global Address List, execute VBScript through forms, and interact with the Outlook Home Page. Ruler uses Autodiscover service to discover relevant information and is available for Linux, OSX, and Windows.