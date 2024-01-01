A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution.
TikiTorch is a tool designed for process injection, allowing users to execute code within the address space of another process by leveraging various techniques.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.
A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts.
GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.