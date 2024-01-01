TikiTorch Logo

TikiTorch

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

TikiTorch is a tool designed for process injection, allowing users to execute code within the address space of another process by leveraging various techniques.

Offensive Security
Free
process-injectionbinary-securitycode-injection

ALTERNATIVES

GraphSpy Logo

GraphSpy

0 (0)

GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.

Offensive Security
Free