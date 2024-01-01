Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project Logo

Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This research project explores techniques to bypass the default Falco ruleset (based on Falco v0.28.1) by providing documentation and supporting artifacts in subdirectories. It includes a Dockerfile for the sshayb/fuber:latest image, which is used extensively in the project to demonstrate bypass techniques such as privilege escalation and lateral movement during cluster compromise.

Training and Resources
Free
bypassprivilege-escalationlateral-movementdocker

ALTERNATIVES