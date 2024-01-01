Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This research project explores techniques to bypass the default Falco ruleset (based on Falco v0.28.1) by providing documentation and supporting artifacts in subdirectories. It includes a Dockerfile for the sshayb/fuber:latest image, which is used extensively in the project to demonstrate bypass techniques such as privilege escalation and lateral movement during cluster compromise.