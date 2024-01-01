Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project

A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.
This research project explores techniques to bypass the default Falco ruleset (based on Falco v0.28.1) by providing documentation and supporting artifacts in subdirectories. It includes a Dockerfile for the sshayb/fuber:latest image, which is used extensively in the project to demonstrate bypass techniques such as privilege escalation and lateral movement during cluster compromise.
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques
Comprehensive reference guide for bug bounty hunters with detailed information on various vulnerabilities, platforms, tools, and best practices.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.