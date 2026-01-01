CovertSwarm Ransomware Attack Simulation Logo

CovertSwarm Ransomware Attack Simulation is a service that conducts realistic ransomware attack simulations against organizations to test their security defenses and incident response capabilities. The service uses real-world attack techniques including phishing emails, USB drops, and drive-by downloads to identify vulnerabilities in systems before actual attackers can exploit them. The simulation follows the ransomware kill chain methodology, attempting to gain access, escalate privileges, target data, and deploy ransomware in a controlled environment. The service tests defenses across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces to identify weaknesses in systems, applications, and human factors. After successful exploitation, CovertSwarm provides detailed insights on identified vulnerabilities and conducts debrief sessions followed by workshops designed to increase employee awareness and strengthen security posture. The service aims to help organizations understand the consequences of ransomware attacks without risking actual data loss or reputational damage. The offering is available as a one-time engagement or as part of a continuous subscription service called Constant Cyber Attack Subscription, which delivers ongoing attacks across multiple surfaces to maintain staff awareness and detection system effectiveness.

