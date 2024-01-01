CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.
Accept URLs on stdin, replace all query string values with a user-supplied value Replace query string values with a user-supplied value. Example: $ cat input.txt | qsreplace -v foo This will replace all query string values with 'foo'.
Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.
A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.