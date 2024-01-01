DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DET (is provided AS IS), is a proof of concept to perform Data Exfiltration using either single or multiple channel(s) at the same time. The idea was to create a generic toolkit to plug any kind of protocol/service to test implmented Network Monitoring and Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) solutions configuration, against different data exfiltration techniques. Slides DET has been presented at BSides Ljubljana on the 9th of March 2016 and the slides will be available here. Slides are available here. Example usage (ICMP plugin) Server-side: Client-side: Usage while combining two channels (Gmail/Twitter) Server-side: Client-side: Installation Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/PaulSec/DET.git Then: pip install -r requirements.txt --user Configuration In order to use DET, you will need to configure it and add your proper settings (eg. SMTP/IMAP, AES256 encryption passphrase, proxies and so on). A configuration example file has been provided and is called: config-sample.json { "plugins": { "http": { "target": "192.168.0.12", "port": 8080, "proxies": ["192.168.0.13", "192.168.0.14"] }, "google_docs": { "target": "conchwaiter.uk.plak.cc"