DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit

Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
DET (is provided AS IS), is a proof of concept to perform Data Exfiltration using either single or multiple channel(s) at the same time. The idea was to create a generic toolkit to plug any kind of protocol/service to test implmented Network Monitoring and Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) solutions configuration, against different data exfiltration techniques. Slides DET has been presented at BSides Ljubljana on the 9th of March 2016 and the slides will be available here. Slides are available here. Example usage (ICMP plugin) Server-side: Client-side: Usage while combining two channels (Gmail/Twitter) Server-side: Client-side: Installation Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/PaulSec/DET.git Then: pip install -r requirements.txt --user Configuration In order to use DET, you will need to configure it and add your proper settings (eg. SMTP/IMAP, AES256 encryption passphrase, proxies and so on). A configuration example file has been provided and is called: config-sample.json { "plugins": { "http": { "target": "192.168.0.12", "port": 8080, "proxies": ["192.168.0.13", "192.168.0.14"] }, "google_docs": { "target": "conchwaiter.uk.plak.cc"
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.
A guide to bypassing RFID card reader security mechanisms using specialized hardware
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.