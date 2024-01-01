Cyber security platform for automating adversary emulation, red-team assistance, and incident response, built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.
AzureC2Relay is an Azure Function designed to validate and relay Cobalt Strike beacon traffic, ensuring authenticity based on a Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profile.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.
Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.
Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation.