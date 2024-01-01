AzureC2Relay Logo

AzureC2Relay

AzureC2Relay is an Azure Function designed to validate and relay Cobalt Strike beacon traffic, ensuring authenticity based on a Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profile.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeazuremalleable-c2

