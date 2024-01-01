MTKPI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MTKPI – Multi Tool Kubernetes Pentest Image is a docker image containing all the necessary tools for Kubernetes penetration testing, generated by Kandinsky 2.2. It includes popular tools for pentesting a Kubernetes cluster, covering techniques from the Microsoft Threat Matrix for Kubernetes. Disclaimer: This tool is for testing purposes only and should not be used for malicious acts as it can adversely affect the entire cluster.