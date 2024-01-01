A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
MTKPI – Multi Tool Kubernetes Pentest Image is a docker image containing all the necessary tools for Kubernetes penetration testing, generated by Kandinsky 2.2. It includes popular tools for pentesting a Kubernetes cluster, covering techniques from the Microsoft Threat Matrix for Kubernetes. Disclaimer: This tool is for testing purposes only and should not be used for malicious acts as it can adversely affect the entire cluster.
A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.