The XSS Hunter service - a portable version of XSSHunter.com A tool for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Features: * Portable version of XSSHunter.com * Finds and exploits XSS vulnerabilities * Supports multiple browsers and platforms * Easy to use and configure Get started with XSS Hunter today and start finding and exploiting XSS vulnerabilities in your web applications!