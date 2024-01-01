mimikatz 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

mimikatz is a tool developed to learn C and experiment with Windows security, known for extracting plaintext passwords, hashes, PIN codes, and kerberos tickets from memory. It can also perform pass-the-hash, pass-the-ticket, or build Golden tickets. The tool includes 13 modules and additional functionalities for crypto, Terminal Server, and Events. For more information, visit the GitHub Wiki: https://github.com