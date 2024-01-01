Sysreptor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sysreptor is a fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution designed for pentesters, red teamers, and other security-related professionals. It provides a flexible and adaptable platform for generating comprehensive reports, allowing users to tailor the reporting process to their specific needs. With Sysreptor, users can create custom templates, integrate with various tools and frameworks, and automate report generation. This enables them to focus on high-value tasks while streamlining the reporting process. The solution is highly adaptable, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of security professionals, from pentesters and red teamers to security consultants and auditors.