Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
Sysreptor is a fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution designed for pentesters, red teamers, and other security-related professionals. It provides a flexible and adaptable platform for generating comprehensive reports, allowing users to tailor the reporting process to their specific needs. With Sysreptor, users can create custom templates, integrate with various tools and frameworks, and automate report generation. This enables them to focus on high-value tasks while streamlining the reporting process. The solution is highly adaptable, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of security professionals, from pentesters and red teamers to security consultants and auditors.
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages
Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.