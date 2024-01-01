Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
Find exploits in local and online databases instantly. Findsploit is a tool that allows you to search for exploits in local and online databases instantly. Features: * Search for exploits in local and online databases * Supports multiple databases and sources * Fast and efficient search Get started with Findsploit today and start finding exploits in no time!
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.
A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.