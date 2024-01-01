ALTERNATIVES

tcpkill 0 ( 0 ) A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation. Network Security Free penetration-testingtcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration

Honeyport 0 ( 0 ) A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting. Network Security Free honeypotlinuxpythoniptables

massdns 0 ( 0 ) A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration) Network Security Free dnsreconnaissancesecurity-toolsubdomain-enumeration

CORSy 0 ( 0 ) A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations Network Security Free appsecweb-app-securitycors

tcpsplit 0 ( 0 ) A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitypcapnetwork-analysis