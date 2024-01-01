A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
snmpcheck is an open-source tool designed to enumerate information via the SNMP protocol. It is commonly included in the most secure Linux distributions.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations
A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.
A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.