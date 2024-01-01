A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
Mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing ParamSpider is a tool designed to mine URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting, fuzzing, and further probing. It can be used to find potential vulnerabilities in web applications and can be a valuable tool for security researchers and bug hunters. ParamSpider is a Python-based tool that uses various techniques to extract URLs from web archives and can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications. It can be used to find potential vulnerabilities in web applications and can be a valuable tool for security researchers and bug hunters.
Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.
Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.
A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation with support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation.