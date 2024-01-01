ROPgadget Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool lets you search your gadgets on your binaries to facilitate your ROP exploitation. ROPgadget supports ELF/PE/Mach-O/Raw formats on x86, x64, ARM, ARM64, PowerPC, SPARC, MIPS, RISC-V 64, and RISC-V Compressed architectures. The easiest way to install ROPgadget is from PyPi by running: $ sudo apt install python3-pip $ sudo -H python3 -m pip install ROPgadget $ ROPgadget --help Alternatively, you can install ROPgadget from source. You have to install Capstone first. For Capstone's installation on a nix machine: $ sudo apt install python3-pip $ sudo -H python3 -m pip install capstone Capstone supports multi-platforms (windows, ios, android, cygwin...). For cross-compilation, please refer to the https://github.com/capstone-engine/capstone/blob/master/COMPILE.TXT file. After Capstone is installed, ROPgadget can be used as a standalone tool: $ python3 ROPgadget.py --help Or installed into the Python site-packages library, and executed from $PATH. $ sudo -H python3 setup.py install $ ROPgadget --help Usage: usage: ROPgadget.py [-h] [-v] [-c] [--binary <binary>] [--opcode <opcodes>] [--string <string>] [--memstr <string>] [--depth <nbyte>] [--only <key>] [--filter