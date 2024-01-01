Tweetable Polyglot PNG Logo

Tweetable Polyglot PNG

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file. The tool allows embedding data within the DEFLATE stream inside the IDAT chunk of the PNG file, enabling sharing of hidden information through image hosts like Twitter, Imgur, Github, and Discord.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographydata-hidingpngimage-hiding

ALTERNATIVES