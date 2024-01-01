Tweetable Polyglot PNG 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file. The tool allows embedding data within the DEFLATE stream inside the IDAT chunk of the PNG file, enabling sharing of hidden information through image hosts like Twitter, Imgur, Github, and Discord.