Tweetable Polyglot PNG

A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens
Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file. The tool allows embedding data within the DEFLATE stream inside the IDAT chunk of the PNG file, enabling sharing of hidden information through image hosts like Twitter, Imgur, Github, and Discord.
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.