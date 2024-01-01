ALTERNATIVES

GasPot 0 ( 0 ) GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry. Honeypots Free honeypotsimulation

ESPot 0 ( 0 ) ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options. Honeypots Free exploithoneypotnodejssecurity-testingelasticsearch

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotlog-analysissecurity-monitoringsshattack-detectionbrute-force

HostileSubBruteforcer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain Honeypots Free nmappythonbruteforcingport-scanningsubdomain-scanning

MTPot 0 ( 0 ) Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit. Honeypots Free exploithoneypotopen-sourcemit-license