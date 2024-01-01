Havoc 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Havoc is a modern and malleable post-exploitation command and control framework that provides a client-server architecture with a cross-platform UI, teamserver, and demon agent, offering features such as payload generation, customizable C2 profiles, and extensibility through external C2 and custom agents. It supports multiple platforms including Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux, and requires a modern version of Qt and Python 3.10.x. The framework is still in an early state of release and breaking changes may be made to APIs/core structures as it matures.