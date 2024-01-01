Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.
Havoc is a modern and malleable post-exploitation command and control framework that provides a client-server architecture with a cross-platform UI, teamserver, and demon agent, offering features such as payload generation, customizable C2 profiles, and extensibility through external C2 and custom agents. It supports multiple platforms including Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux, and requires a modern version of Qt and Python 3.10.x. The framework is still in an early state of release and breaking changes may be made to APIs/core structures as it matures.
Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.